Aberg was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Aberg's call-up does not bode well for Colin Wilson (undisclosed) and Viktor Arvidsson (upper body) being available for Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver. The 23-year-old Aberg made his NHL debut earlier this season, appearing in nine contests and registering two points (a goal and an assist). Given the Preds' depth on the wings, Aberg will likely be returned to the minors once his teammates are back to 100 percent.