Boucher was placed on waivers by Nashville on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The winger finds himself on waivers again, after getting claimed by Nashville in early December. Given that he was claimed before, he easily could be claimed again. If not, he will be assigned to AHL Milwaukee.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola