Predators' Reid Boucher: Placed on waivers Sunday
Boucher was placed on waivers by Nashville on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The winger finds himself on waivers again, after getting claimed by Nashville in early December. Given that he was claimed before, he easily could be claimed again. If not, he will be assigned to AHL Milwaukee.
More News
-
Predators' Reid Boucher: Returns from conditioning stint•
-
Predators' Reid Boucher: Going to AHL for conditioning•
-
Predators' Reid Boucher: Claimed by Nashville•
-
Devils' Reid Boucher: Placed on waivers•
-
Devils' Reid Boucher: Will play against Carolina on Sunday•
-
Devils' Reid Boucher: Makes season debut Tuesday•