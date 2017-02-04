Josi (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, ahead of a home game against the Red Wings.

Josi has missed the past nine games, including his sitting out through the All-Star break. The power-play specialist is most comfortable with Ryan Ellis as his defensive partner, but early projections have him being eased in on the third pair with Yannick Weber. He's on pace for 39 points over a 73-game span, which is a far cry from his 61-in-81 output from last season.