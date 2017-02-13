Josi scored two goals and recorded six shots in a 5-3 comeback victory over the Stars on Sunday.

The defenseman began the comeback with Nashville's first goal of the night and then he scored on the power play inside the first minute of the third period. That made it 3-2 and the Predators scored three more times in the third period. Josi is extremely hot, having recorded four goals and six points in his last four games. Unfortunately, Nashville heads into its bye week, so now Josi won't play another game until Saturday.