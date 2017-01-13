Josi (undisclosed) left Thursday's game against Boston in the first period and did come back out for the second.

With a two-point performance Tuesday, it seemed like Josi was beginning to break out of a month-long slump. However, if he is forced to miss time due to injury, it could be right back to the drawing board for the blueliner.

