Predators' Roman Josi: Departs with injury Thursday
Josi (undisclosed) left Thursday's game against Boston in the first period and did come back out for the second.
With a two-point performance Tuesday, it seemed like Josi was beginning to break out of a month-long slump. However, if he is forced to miss time due to injury, it could be right back to the drawing board for the blueliner.
