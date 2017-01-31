Predators' Roman Josi: Most likely out Tuesday
Josi (upper body) will apparently not return for Tuesday night's matchup in Pittsburgh, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
While there's been no official confirmation on Josi's absence from the lineup Tuesday, all signs point to the Swiss blueliner missing his eighth contest in a row to this nagging upper-body ailment. We'll be sure to update his status should he surprisingly enter the lineup prior to puck drop, but we wouldn't hold our breath. Matt Irwin is likely to continue seeing more ice time while Josi remains sidelined.
