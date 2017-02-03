Josi (upper body) is not on the ice for pregame warmups and will not play Thursday versus the Oilers, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

This marks the ninth straight contest the Swiss defender will miss after being injured on Jan. 12 against Boston. He's been active in the team's morning skates recently, but clearly his issue is still serious enough to keep him out of game action. Look for further information regarding Josi's potential return in advance of the Preds' next game Saturday against the visiting Red Wings,