Josi is not expected to return until after the All-Star break due to his upper-body injury.

Luckily for the Predators, P.K. Subban (upper body) is projected to return to the lineup for Friday night's game in Edmonton. Unfortunately, that doesn't provide a whole lot of consolation for Josi's fantasy owners, outside of those that rostered both of the dynamic defenders. For now, don't expect to see Josi back in action until Jan. 31 when the Predators take on the Penguins on the road.