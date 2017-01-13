Josi (undisclosed) is showing on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Josi joins P.K. Subban (upper body) on injured reserve, which is a troubling sign since those two are the top options on the blue line. This means that Alexandre Carrier -- who was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday -- is likely to draw into the lineup for Saturday's road game against the Avalanche. Josi will be eligible to return next Friday against the Oilers, and we'll keep you posted if it looks like he'll need more time to rehab beyond that date.