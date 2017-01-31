Predators' Roman Josi: Present for morning skate
Josi (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate Tuesday.
This sounds promising, but it's too early to know exactly how the puck-moving defenseman fared in the session. The Predators are on the road to face the Penguins on Tuesday evening, so check back for updates as we move closer to puck drop. Josi's missed the last seven contests, yet the team secured wins in all but two of those outings without him.
