Josi scored his first two goals of the postseason in Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 win over Chicago.

The outstanding play of Nashville's top four defensemen was the driving force behind this surprising sweep of the favored Blackhawks, and they contributed in a big way once again with Josi scoring twice and Ryan Ellis dishing out two assists. The Finnish blueliner opened the scoring 9:41 into the second period, then fittingly put an exclamation point on this victory by potting the third Nashville goal just after the halfway point in the third. Josi's offensive capabilities coupled with the ability to shut down the opposition's top players at the other end will make him a tough matchup for either Minnesota or St. Louis in Round 2.

