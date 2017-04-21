Predators' Roman Josi: Puts away Blackhawks with two goals
Josi scored his first two goals of the postseason in Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 win over Chicago.
The outstanding play of Nashville's top four defensemen was the driving force behind this surprising sweep of the favored Blackhawks, and they contributed in a big way once again with Josi scoring twice and Ryan Ellis dishing out two assists. The Finnish blueliner opened the scoring 9:41 into the second period, then fittingly put an exclamation point on this victory by potting the third Nashville goal just after the halfway point in the third. Josi's offensive capabilities coupled with the ability to shut down the opposition's top players at the other end will make him a tough matchup for either Minnesota or St. Louis in Round 2.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Won't play Saturday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Dials in man-advantage goal•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Bags two apples in thriller•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Highly involved as point streak keeps rolling•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Twelve points in last nine games•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Back to old ways lately•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...