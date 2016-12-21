Josi earned two assists -- one on the power play -- and four shots on goal during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Devils.

Josi came into Tuesday's matchup in a four-game slump, his longest cold streak of the season. It was a safe bet that the 26-year-old would eventually snap out of it, although this was his first occasion in 10 December games with an assist. The 2008 second-round pick does have three goals on the month, but after back-to-back seasons of 40-plus helpers, Josi is expected to find his teammates more consistently than he has been.