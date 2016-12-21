Josi earned two assists -- one on the power play -- and four shots on goal during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Devils.

Josi came into Tuesday's matchup in a four-game slump, his longest cold streak of the season. It was a safe bet that the 26-year-old would eventually snap out of it, although this was his first occasion in 10 December games with an assist. The 2008 second-round pick does have three goals on the month, but after back-to-back seasons of 40-plus helpers, Josi is expected to find his teammates more consistently than he has been.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola