Predators' Roman Josi: Registers two assists in win
Josi earned two assists -- one on the power play -- and four shots on goal during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Devils.
Josi came into Tuesday's matchup in a four-game slump, his longest cold streak of the season. It was a safe bet that the 26-year-old would eventually snap out of it, although this was his first occasion in 10 December games with an assist. The 2008 second-round pick does have three goals on the month, but after back-to-back seasons of 40-plus helpers, Josi is expected to find his teammates more consistently than he has been.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Nets game winner vs. Avs•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Bears fruit in win over Avs•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Helps out on power play•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: On track to play Wednesday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Removed Monday after taking hit to head•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Not matching last year's scoring pace•