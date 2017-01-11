Josi netted assists on both Predators goals in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory against Vancouver, including Calle Jarnkrok's shorthanded tally with two seconds remaining in the extra frame.

He's been fairly atrocious for the last month-plus -- just three points and a minus-4 rating in a 13-game span coming in -- so it's huge for Josi's fantasy owners to see him break out like this. The Swiss blueliner's scoring is still way down -- just 22 points in 41 games, a 44-point pace that's far short of his 61 last season (and 55 the year before) -- but he's a solid bet to bounce back in the second half of the campaign.