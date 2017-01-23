Ellis collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Wild.

Ellis has played a key role in the team's three-game winning streak, notching three goals and five points. The 26-year-old is having a fantastic season with eight goals and 20 points in 39 games. It's unlikely he keeps up this production, but Ellis is on track for a career year and logs heavy minutes on Nashville's second defensive pairing and second power-play unit. The rearguard is rising offensively and is worth owning in most leagues.