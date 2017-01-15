Ellis went minus-1 with four shots on goal and a pair of penalty minutes in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

With P.K. Subban (upper body) and Roman Josi (undisclosed) both sidelined with injuries, Ellis has been the top dog on the Preds' blue line lately, averaging roughly 24 minutes of ice time per night. That said, with just 15 points in 35 games, Ellis has not seen much of a bump in his scoring this season and is on pace for another 30-35 point campaign, similar to last year's 32-point effort. Now with Subban's return looming on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how Ellis' minutes and production are impacted going forward. Either way, we don't see much reason to own him outside of deeper fantasy formats right now.