Ellis opened the scoring in Saturday's lopsided Game 2 victory over the Blackhawks.

The blueliner's big blast from the point held up as the game-winner, as the Predators are taking a 2-0 series lead back to Nashville. Ellis logged 24:08 of ice time in the victory and has been active offensively in both games thus far. The 26-year-old had a career year offensively and appears to be building on that success in the postseason. Look for him to be a catalyst if the Predators pull off the upset and go on a deep run.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...