Ellis opened the scoring in Saturday's lopsided Game 2 victory over the Blackhawks.

The blueliner's big blast from the point held up as the game-winner, as the Predators are taking a 2-0 series lead back to Nashville. Ellis logged 24:08 of ice time in the victory and has been active offensively in both games thus far. The 26-year-old had a career year offensively and appears to be building on that success in the postseason. Look for him to be a catalyst if the Predators pull off the upset and go on a deep run.