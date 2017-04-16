Predators' Ryan Ellis: Opens the scoring in Game 2 victory
Ellis opened the scoring in Saturday's lopsided Game 2 victory over the Blackhawks.
The blueliner's big blast from the point held up as the game-winner, as the Predators are taking a 2-0 series lead back to Nashville. Ellis logged 24:08 of ice time in the victory and has been active offensively in both games thus far. The 26-year-old had a career year offensively and appears to be building on that success in the postseason. Look for him to be a catalyst if the Predators pull off the upset and go on a deep run.
