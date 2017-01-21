Ellis scored a goal with a plus-1 in Friday's 3-2 win against the Oilers.

Ellis also scored a goal in the shootout, while posting four shots, two blocks and a minor penalty. He had managed just five goals over his first 36 games, but he has lit the lamp three times over the past two outings. Ellis is on pace for a career-high in goals all of a sudden, needing just three more to tie his career best set last season. Despite the hot play lately, he remains a lower-tier rearguard in most pools.