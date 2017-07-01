Predators' Ryan Ellis: Recovering from knee surgery

Ellis recently underwent knee surgery and GM David Poile is hopeful that the defenseman will be prepared for training camp.

The prolific two-way rearguard sustained an upper-body injury against the Penguins during the Stanley Cup Finals, but there hadn't been any talk of a knee issue for Ellis, therefore, we shouldn't assume the two ailments are related. Provided he makes a full recovery, fantasy owners should still feel confident drafting the burgeoning defenseman, as he's coming off a career year (38 points in 71 games) and his average ice time rose for the third consecutive season -- all the way to 23:57 in 2016-17.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...