Predators' Ryan Ellis: Recovering from knee surgery
Ellis recently underwent knee surgery and GM David Poile is hopeful that the defenseman will be prepared for training camp.
The prolific two-way rearguard sustained an upper-body injury against the Penguins during the Stanley Cup Finals, but there hadn't been any talk of a knee issue for Ellis, therefore, we shouldn't assume the two ailments are related. Provided he makes a full recovery, fantasy owners should still feel confident drafting the burgeoning defenseman, as he's coming off a career year (38 points in 71 games) and his average ice time rose for the third consecutive season -- all the way to 23:57 in 2016-17.
