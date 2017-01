Ellis scored twice Thursday in Calgary.

Both of Ellis' goals came in the second period, and his second tally was also his first power-play goal of the season. The 26-year-old blueliner also skated a game-high 27:54 in the 4-3 win, proving himself more than capable of stepping up in the absence of P.K. Subban (upper body) and Roman Josi (undisclosed). Ellis is now just three goals and two power-play points shy of his 2015-16 career highs.