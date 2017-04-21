Predators' Ryan Ellis: Two helpers in Game 4 win
Ellis dished out two assists in Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 win over Chicago.
Ellis was an important piece of Nashville's series sweep of the top-seeded Blackhawks with four points and a plus-5 rating in four games. His 23:18 of ice time in this one was actually a series low, but the heavily-used blueliner will have plenty of time to rest before the next round.
