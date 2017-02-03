Predators' Ryan Johansen: After wobble, resumes warming trend

Johansen picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 2-0 victory over the Oilers.

He assisted on Viktor Arvidsson's goal early in the second and added an insurance tally late in the same frame. Despite missing the scoresheet in two straight games coming in, Johansen still has a shiny total of eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last six contests. The 24-year-old pivot's scoring has come in bursts this year, so he's been something of a boom-or-bust fantasy play, but he's still on pace to clear 60 points for the fourth straight campaign.