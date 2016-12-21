Predators' Ryan Johansen: Contributes goal, assist on special teams

Johansen scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-1 win against the Devils.

Johansen continues to rack up the assists despite scoring goals at a fairly slow pace. The productive 24-year-old has awoken from his early-season slump, notching six goals and 11 assists over his last 19 games. Curiously, the 2010 No. 4 pick hasn't reached the scoresheet without picking up a helper over his 32 games this year -- each of his seven goals has come in a game during which he also recorded an assist.