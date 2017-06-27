Predators' Ryan Johansen: Earns qualifying offer

Johansen (thigh) received a qualifying offer by Nashville.

Johansen has now eclipsed the 60-point mark for his fourth consecutive season, including 26 power-play points. Before getting injured, he was indispensable on Nashville's playoff run, scoring three goals and adding 10 helpers, while posing a plus-12 rating. The center, who turns 25 in the end of July, is due to get paid after proving he yields consistent production on both ends of the ice, so it'll be interesting to see how much money the Preds are willing to shell out for him.