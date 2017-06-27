Predators' Ryan Johansen: Earns qualifying offer
Johansen (thigh) received a qualifying offer by Nashville.
Johansen has now eclipsed the 60-point mark for his fourth consecutive season, including 26 power-play points. Before getting injured, he was indispensable on Nashville's playoff run, scoring three goals and adding 10 helpers, while posing a plus-12 rating. The center, who turns 25 in the end of July, is due to get paid after proving he yields consistent production on both ends of the ice, so it'll be interesting to see how much money the Preds are willing to shell out for him.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Ahead of schedule in rehab process•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Suffered acute compartment syndrome•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Sustains thigh injury, out for playoffs•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Notches third-straight multi-point game•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Posts two assists in Game 1 win•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Leads charge in Game 2 victory•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...