Predators' Ryan Johansen: Helps out twice in shootout win

Ryan Johansen posted a pair of assists - one on the power play - with a plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 shootout win in Edmonton.

Johansen hasn't scored a goal in 14 consecutive games, but that doesn't mean you should avoid him for fantasy purposes. He has nine assists during the span, and he ranks 24th in the NHL in faceoff wins to help in pools rewarding that category.

