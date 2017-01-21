Predators' Ryan Johansen: Helps out twice in shootout win
Ryan Johansen posted a pair of assists - one on the power play - with a plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 shootout win in Edmonton.
Johansen hasn't scored a goal in 14 consecutive games, but that doesn't mean you should avoid him for fantasy purposes. He has nine assists during the span, and he ranks 24th in the NHL in faceoff wins to help in pools rewarding that category.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Keeps racking up helpers•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two helpers Thursday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Contributes goal, assist on special teams•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Contributes two points in comeback win•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Assists on game-winner vs. Avs•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Three multi-point efforts in four games•