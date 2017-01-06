Predators' Ryan Johansen: Keeps racking up helpers

Johansen posted two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Lightning.

He's got eight points in his last seven games, so Johansen's clipping along steadily, but only one of those was a goal. A 33-goal scorer in his first full NHL campaign, Johansen saw his total decline to 26 the following season, then just 14 last year; with just seven goals in 38 games this season, he still hasn't reversed the trend. Nonetheless, his bankable accumulation of helpers keeps his fantasy stock strong.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola