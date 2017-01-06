Predators' Ryan Johansen: Keeps racking up helpers
Johansen posted two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Lightning.
He's got eight points in his last seven games, so Johansen's clipping along steadily, but only one of those was a goal. A 33-goal scorer in his first full NHL campaign, Johansen saw his total decline to 26 the following season, then just 14 last year; with just seven goals in 38 games this season, he still hasn't reversed the trend. Nonetheless, his bankable accumulation of helpers keeps his fantasy stock strong.
