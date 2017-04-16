Predators' Ryan Johansen: Leads charge in Game 2 victory

Johansen scored his first goal of the playoffs and added two helpers in Saturday's lopsided Game 2 victory over the Blackhawks.

Johansen also contributed an assist in Game 1 and has played a key role in Nashville grabbing a 2-0 series lead. He's centering the top line and first power-play unit, making him a lethal fantasy threat. The 24-year-old has been close to a point-per-game player in limited career playoff action and will need to keep delivering if Nashville hopes to pull off the upset.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...