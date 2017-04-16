Predators' Ryan Johansen: Leads the charge in Game 2 victory
Johansen scored his first goal of the playoffs and added two helpers in Saturday's lopsided Game 2 victory over the Blackhawks.
Johansen also contributed an assist in Game 1 and has played a key role in Nashville grabbing a 2-0 series lead. He's centering the top line and first power-play unit, making him a lethal fantasy threat. The 24-year-old has been close to a point-per-game player in limited career playoff action and will need to keep delivering if Nashville hopes to pull off the upset.
