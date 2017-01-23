Predators' Ryan Johansen: Racks up three points in victory

Johansen netted his eighth goal of the season and had two assists in Sunday's win over the Wild.

That's back-to-back multi-point outings for Johansen, who has piled on the assists this season. That was his first goal in over a month, but the former Blue Jacket still has 35 points in 47 games on the season. The first-line center has been a force on the power play and is thriving alongside Filip Forsberg, so despite his low goal total, Johansen remains a valuable fantasy asset in most leagues.