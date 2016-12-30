Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two helpers Thursday
Johansen assisted on both goals in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Johansen is playing at a point-per-game pace over his past nine, and is on pace to top 60 for the fourth consecutive season. The 24-year-old center also has a positive rating for the second straight season in Nashville after finishing negative in all but one of his four-plus campaigns with the Blue Jackets.
