Hartnell signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Predators on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The Blue Jackets bought out the remainder of Hartnell's contract following an underwhelming 2016-17 campaign that resulted in just 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) over 78 games and failed to add any additional tallies over four playoff contests. Despite the down year, the Predators were willing to ink the veteran winger -- who has a history of productive seasons -- to a one-year deal to rejoin the organization he began his professional career with back in 2000-01.

