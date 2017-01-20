Arvidsson dished out two helpers Thursday in Calgary.

Arvidsson had gone without a point since Jan. 5, so it was nice to see him break out here. His first assist came on the power play, giving the 23-year-old Swede four power-play points to go with four short-handed ones. Arvidsson has quickly matured into a fabulous two-way asset with 27 points and a plus-10 rating in 43 appearances.