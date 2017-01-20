Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Breaks out with two assists
Arvidsson dished out two helpers Thursday in Calgary.
Arvidsson had gone without a point since Jan. 5, so it was nice to see him break out here. His first assist came on the power play, giving the 23-year-old Swede four power-play points to go with four short-handed ones. Arvidsson has quickly matured into a fabulous two-way asset with 27 points and a plus-10 rating in 43 appearances.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Returns Tuesday following two-game absence•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Practices but may sit Sunday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Misses Friday's game•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Highlight-reel goal in win over Blues•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Piles up three assists in win•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Extends point streak to four games•