Arvidsson tallied the game-winning goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating, two shots and two PIM in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Oilers.

He missed the scoresheet in two straight games sandwiching the All-Star break, so this represents a nice bounce-back for Arvidsson, who's in the midst of a highly promising first full NHL campaign. The Swedish winger has been a cross-category contributor, particularly helping fantasy owners out in points (32), shots (151) and rating (plus-14).