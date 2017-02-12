Arvidsson tallied his first career hat trick in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Arvidsson sits squarely in second in points on the Preds with 38 and first in goals with 18. No-one saw that coming. One of his goals even came shorthanded to give him three shorties on the season. Arvidsson is sizzling right now -- he has six goals and two assists in five games in February.