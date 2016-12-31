Arvidsson potted a beautiful, highlight-reel goal in Friday's 4-0 blanking of the Blues. After undressing defenseman Jay Bouwmeester with a behind-the-back, through-the-legs play, Arvidsson proceeded to deke netminder Jake Allen for his 10th marker of the season.

Now with 24 points on the season -- good for second in team scoring behind Ryan Johansen -- Arvidsson is arguably the Preds' breakout player this season. At his current pace, he should finish somewhere in the 50-55 point range, which would be roughly double last year's total of 24 points. He makes for a very good waiver-wire pickup in most formats if he is still available in your league -- go check.