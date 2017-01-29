Arvidsson came into the All-Star break with five points in his last five games.

With 30 points in 47 games this season, Arvidsson is arguably the Preds' breakout candidate of the year thus far, having scored just 16 points in 56 games as a rookie last season. He's been absolutely thriving on the Preds' top line alongside Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg, seeing roughly four minutes more in ice time per game compared to last season (16:31 vs. 12:24). Arvidsson remains widely available in most fantasy leagues and makes for a good waiver-wire pickup candidate following the All-Star break.