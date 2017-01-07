Arvidsson is dealing with an upper-body injury that kept him off the ice for Friday's game against the Panthers, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Arvidsson is the second leading scorer for the Predators, having already secured 10 goals and 15 helpers this season. His absence will surely be felt by a Nashville team hanging around the middle of the pack in the Central Division at 17-14-7. Without Arvidsson, the Predators slotted Vladislav Kamenev into the lineup for his NHL debut.