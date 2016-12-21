Arvidsson picked up three assists -- one shorthanded -- and a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 5-1 rout of the Devils.

Arvidsson cooled off for two contests after building a solid five-game point streak, but this more than made up for the short hiccup. The 23-year-old has reached the box score in six of 10 December appearances, so he's starting to provide consistent production. He's already cruised past last season's goal and assist totals with nine and 14, respectively.