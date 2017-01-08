Arvidsson (upper body) was on the ice for Sunday's morning skate but did not participate in line rushes, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Arvidsson was sidelined for Friday's contest due to the injury, but provided an encouraging sign by taking the ice for morning skate Friday. His absence from line rushes suggests he will likely skip Sunday evening's contest against the Blackhawks, but confirmation of his status should come later in the day.