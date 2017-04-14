Arvidsson scored a goal 7:52 into the first period of Thursday's playoff opener, and it held up for a 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

He finished off a sharp play by redirecting Filip Forsberg's shot-pass perfectly past Corey Crawford. Arvidsson added a couple PIM along with four shots, so this was a well-rounded effort. The young winger is looking to parlay a brilliant 31-goal, 61-point outburst in the regular season into playoff success, and he's off to a great start on that front.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...