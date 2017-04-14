Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores Game 1's only goal
Arvidsson scored a goal 7:52 into the first period of Thursday's playoff opener, and it held up for a 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.
He finished off a sharp play by redirecting Filip Forsberg's shot-pass perfectly past Corey Crawford. Arvidsson added a couple PIM along with four shots, so this was a well-rounded effort. The young winger is looking to parlay a brilliant 31-goal, 61-point outburst in the regular season into playoff success, and he's off to a great start on that front.
