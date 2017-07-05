Arvidsson has filed for salary arbitration, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Arvidsson is coming off a breakout year where he had 31 goals and 30 assists across 80 games for Nashville. He'll try and cash in on the increase in production by filing for arbitration instead of agreeing to the current qualifying offer, which means a hearing should be set for late-July to determine what sort of salary he ultimately deserves. However, the two sides can continue to hammer out details on a new deal until the hearing, so they could come to an agreement before it's necessary.