Arvidsson posted a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Canucks.

Arvidsson has tallied four goals and five assists with a plus-7 rating over his past nine outings. He has been super streaky this season, as his game log is littered with point streaks and droughts. The Swede is on pace for a 50-point season, as he continues to play well in his first full NHL campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola