Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Stays hot in Tuesday's victory
Arvidsson posted a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Canucks.
Arvidsson has tallied four goals and five assists with a plus-7 rating over his past nine outings. He has been super streaky this season, as his game log is littered with point streaks and droughts. The Swede is on pace for a 50-point season, as he continues to play well in his first full NHL campaign.
