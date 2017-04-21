Arvidsson contributed a goal, an assist and a team-best plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 win over the Blackhawks.

Arvidsson's empty-netter with 1:48 to play provided the final margin, and was his second point of the third period following an assist on Colton Sissons' goal to make it 2-0. The 24-year-old Swede's breakout campaign hasn't stopped at the end of a 31-goal regular season, as he managed to accrue two goals, two assists and a plus-8 rating during this four-game sweep in Round 1. The winner of the Blues-Wild series will have to do a better job of limiting his impact on both ends if they don't want to experience the same fate as Chicago.