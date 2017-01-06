Kamenev was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Friday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

The 20-year-old was called up to provide some depth after Mike Ribeiro (undisclosed) and Viktor Arvidsson (upper body) both left Thursday's game. The youngster has never started in the NHL, so with the off-chance he finds himself in a game, it's unclear exactly what to expect from him. That said, he has 24 points in 31 games with AHL Milwaukee, so he could have some scoring potential at the NHL level.