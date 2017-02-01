Weber logged just 11:47 of ice time during Tuesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Weber has been in the lineup regularly, but he entered the game against the Penguins averaging just 12:36 over his previous four outings. He did collect a pair of assists during the stretch, though, as the 28-year-old defenseman has always flashed sneaky offensive upside. However, without a more consistent role, Weber presents extremely limited fantasy value.