Predators' Yannick Weber: Continues receiving minimal minutes
Weber logged just 11:47 of ice time during Tuesday's loss to Pittsburgh.
Weber has been in the lineup regularly, but he entered the game against the Penguins averaging just 12:36 over his previous four outings. He did collect a pair of assists during the stretch, though, as the 28-year-old defenseman has always flashed sneaky offensive upside. However, without a more consistent role, Weber presents extremely limited fantasy value.
