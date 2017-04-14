Predators' Yannick Weber: Ready to return Thursday
Weber (upper body) skated line rushes and is slated to return for Thursday night's playoff opener against the Blackhawks.
Weber returns to action after missing the last eight games of the regular season due to his injury. He'll likely slot into the Predators' third pairing with Matt Irwin and will look to get back on the scoresheet after failing to notch a point in his last 17 contests.
