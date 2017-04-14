Weber (upper body) skated line rushes and is slated to return for Thursday night's playoff opener against the Blackhawks.

Weber returns to action after missing the last eight games of the regular season due to his injury. He'll likely slot into the Predators' third pairing with Matt Irwin and will look to get back on the scoresheet after failing to notch a point in his last 17 contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...