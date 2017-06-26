Quinton Howden: Will head to free agency

Howden wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Jets and will become an unrestricted free agent.

After playing in 58 games for the Panthers during the 2015 campaign, Howden went on to play in just five games for the Jets this past season, which wasn't enough time for him to earn another contract. Despite failing to receive a qualifying offer, he can negotiate with the Jets on a new contract over the next few days before free agency opens July 1, but it seems more likely he'll end up elsewhere once all is said and done.

