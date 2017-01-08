Clendening scored his first two goals of the season in a 5-4 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The 24-year-old jump-started the Rangers, who entered the third period down by two, with a power-play goal less than 1:30 into the final stanza. That was his first goal of the season, but it didn't take long for him to register his second. Clendening tied the game about 11 minutes later. He's not getting very much ice time for a defenseman, but Clendening has two goals and five points in 10 games and has recorded eight shots on goal in the last two games combined.