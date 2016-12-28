Huska stopped 39 of 44 shots in Slovakia's 5-0 loss to Canada at the World Junior Championship on Tuesday in Toronto.

Huska was sensational in a game in which his team was outshot by a count of 44-6. He was able to keep the game scoreless for more than 25 minutes before the Canadian pressure finally overwhelmed the entire Slovakian team. Huska, who was the 184th overall pick in the 2015 draft and the USHL Goaltender of the Year in 2015-16, is sporting a 4-3-3 record to go along with a 2.54 GAA and .926 save percentage in his freshman season at the University of Connecticut.