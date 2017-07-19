Georgiev secured an entry-level deal with the Rangers on Wednesday.

Georgiev logged a 13-8-4 record with TPS Turku of the Swedish league last season along with a .923 save percentage. The netminder will likely spend a couple years developing his game with AHL Hartford before earning a shot in New York.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...